Person of interest in Sheraton shooting wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the recent shooting at the downtown Sheraton.

On May 26, authorities say Derrick Hill, Kiersten Gray and another man tried to rob someone inside the hotel.

The victim and Hill were both shot during the encounter and rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Hill has since been charged with criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a gun.

Gray and the third suspect were able to make their way down the stairwell and out of the hotel before officers arrived on the scene.

Four days later, the 18-year-old female was located by the Violent Crimes Unit and taken into custody.

She was charged with criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery.

During the course of the investigation, officers said they have developed Barrett Loveberry as a person of interest in the case.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or (901) 656-4079.