Mid-South Food Bank passes out food to those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Mid-South Food Bank are doing their part to make sure Memphis residents affected by the recent storms have plenty to eat.

The group will be handing out allocations of food on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To qualify for help, residents must bring proof of residency in the same ZIP code where the distribution is taking place.

The organization said an MLGW bill or your government issued ID will work as proof of residency.

June 7: Orange Mound Community Center, 2907 N. Watkins Memphis,TN 38127, from 2 to 4 p.m.

June 8: Ed Rice Community Center, 2907 N. Watkins Memphis,TN 38127 from 2 to 4 p.m.