Mid-South Food Bank helping victims of recent devastating storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in Whitehaven who lost power during the recent storm got some much-needed assistance in the form of food.

Tuesday morning the Mid-South Food Bank set up a mobile distribution point at City University School on Shelby Drive.

The plan was to help as many as 600 people living in the 38116 zip code.

It was the first of three mobile pantry stops the food bank will make in areas hardest hit by the Memorial Day weekend storm.

The mostly nonperishable food items are a welcomed necessity for struggling families.

"Pull all the way down...pull all the way down," shouted a volunteer.

Like a well-oiled machine, student volunteers from City University in Whitehaven handed out donations from the Mid-South Food Bank to residents affected by the Memorial Day weekend storm.

"Everybody is assigned to do certain things so that we can load the cars up and get them out," said Dena Cashaw, records clerk at City University.

Except for fresh produce, nonperishable items like beans, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruit and bottled water were handed out to residents who lost power and their food along with it.

The distribution was a blessing for Kaye Brownlee, who was without power three days.

"This feels so wonderful. It's good to have a community coming together," said Brownlee.

But it was five days in the dark for Sherry Howard.

"Oh I think this is wonderful. It's well-organized and much-needed," said Howard.

The spirit of sharing and caring was also felt by those students doing the heavy lifting.

"It feels good to help people out who need help, in need, don't have any lights. It's good to give back to the community," said Ja' Vran Ragland, a senior.

Food, which went quickly, was handed out on a first-come basis.

"And we know our hungry neighbors, especially during the summertime, have a great need. School is out and children are missing the meals they usually get for breakfast and lunch in the school system. With the storm coming through and cutting off lights and putting people in a situation where the lost food, we felt like we needed to do something about that," said Lakeisha Edwards with the Mid-South Food Bank.

The mobile pantry will be at the Orange Mound Community Center on Park Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and then Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ed Rice Community Center on North Watkins.

Just remember to bring proof of residency in the same zip code where the distribution is being held. That can be an MLGW bill with an address that matches the name or address on a government-issued ID.