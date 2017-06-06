Meet Furry Friend Kandice!

Time to meet this week’s Furry Friend!

She’s Kandice the cat, and she’s up for adoption through Memphis Animal Services!

This two-year-old tuxedo cat was found wandering a Memphis neighborhood, and was brought to the shelter just two weeks ago!

But she’s more than ready to meet her forever family!

This sweet kitty loves being held and cuddled.

She will be spayed, microchipped and vaccinated before going home with you.

And, get this, all month long, all kitty adoptions at Memphis Animal Shelter, including Kandice are just 10 bucks!

Memphis Animal Services is partnering with “Best Friends Animal Society” to provide the reduced cost adoptions.

Kandice – ID#A296049

Memphis Animal Services

2350 Appling City Cove

(901) 636-PAWS (7297)