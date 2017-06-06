× Grizzlies hosting tryouts for entertainment teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want be part of the Grizz team, here’s your chance.

The NBA team is hosting tryouts for its live entertainment teams this Sunday.

They’re looking for performers of all ages to fill positions in for the Grizzlies Grannies & Grandpas, Grizzline, Blue Bunch and Claw Crew.

Auditions will be at the Landers Center in Southaven at the following times:

Blue Bunch: 8 a.m registration

Grizzline: 10 a.m. registration

Claw Crew: 1 p.m. registration

Grannies & Grandpas: 3 p.m. registration

If you want to learn the tryout routines for the Grannies & Grandpas and the Blue Bunch early, the Grizzlies are offering prep classes and audition clinics. Here’s the info for those: