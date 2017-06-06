× Former Covington officer indicted on rape charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Covington police officer was indicted on rape charges involving a 15-year-old girl.

On Monday, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment against Raymond Pullen on charges of statutory rape by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.

Pullen has since been terminated from his job at the Covington Police Department.

He is currently out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court this Thursday for an arraignment hearing.