Dense Fog Advisory issued for several Mid-South counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for a portion of the Mid-South.

Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Crittenden, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Henderson, Decatur, Chester, Shelby, Fayette, and Hardeman counties until 10 a.m.

Visibility of the roadways will be less than a quarter mile.

Drivers should use extra caution when traveling this morning.

