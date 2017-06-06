× City Council to vote on relief funds as TEMA surveys damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council is expected to vote on a resolution that will provide up to $6 million to fund storm relief efforts.

Half of the money is expected to go to the Public Works Division for storm response and cleanup.

The rest will come out of the reserve fund for storm debris removal.

The storm that hit on May 27 caused millions of dollars in damage to local infrastructure as well as to homes and businesses.

City and county leaders along with representatives from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency will be out surveying the damage on Tuesday.

They will present their reports to Governor Bill Haslam who will then decide whether to seek federal disaster aid.

If your home has been damaged and hasn’t been assessed by officials, call the Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525.