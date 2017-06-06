City Council passes $668M budget
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City Council has passed Memphis’ $668 million budget for the 2017-18 year.
Mayor Jim Strickland called it “a budget for a stronger Memphis.” He says it will make the city safer and improve neighborhoods without raising property taxes.
The budget passed in seven minutes, more quickly than last year’s 46 minutes, according to the mayor.
Features of the budget include:
- Paving more streets
- Expanding library hours
- Job opportunities for young people
- Two large MPD recruit classes
- More funding for Memphis Area Transit Authority
- Work Local program to help the homeless
- Stays ahead of state pension guidelines without dipping into reserves
- Keeps property taxes level