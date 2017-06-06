× City Council passes $668M budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City Council has passed Memphis’ $668 million budget for the 2017-18 year.

Mayor Jim Strickland called it “a budget for a stronger Memphis.” He says it will make the city safer and improve neighborhoods without raising property taxes.

The budget passed in seven minutes, more quickly than last year’s 46 minutes, according to the mayor.

Features of the budget include: