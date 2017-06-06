Bikers community surprises special needs teen on birthday

MINNESOTA –Dozens of bikers helped make one special teen’s birthday wish come true in Minnesota.

Jason has been living with cerebral palsy his entire life and just loves the loud sounds of motorcycles and muscle cars.

“It’s just the loudness, it really excites him. With Cerebral Palsy, it’s kind of hard to explain, anything with lights, loud noises he really gets a big kick out of,” said his step father, Bobby Mason.

Mason posted about wanting to have a few bikes at Jason’s 16th birthday party, and the response was incredible.

A large group of bikers responded; some of them local and others from as far away as Australia.

“I guess he loves hot rods, motorcycles, anything to do with that so we’re here to help him out,” said Big Ray with the Brotherhood of Bikers.

As Jason sat at the end of his driveway, the cars and bikes rolled by, revving their engines for the 16-year-old.

Everyone involved said they were just happy to give Jason a reason to smile.

“He’s hard a rough life. He’s had a rough life.”