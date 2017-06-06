Suspicious bag determined to be harmless after Beale Street Landing evacuated
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Landing was being evacuated after a suspicious item was found, but police determined the item was harmless.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, someone flagged down an officer regarding the item at Beale Street and Riverside Drive.
Police described it as a “backpack type bag” and said it was on a handrail near the trolley stop. The bomb unit and K-9 unit responded to examine it.
Police said the evacuation was just a precautionary measure.
The package was checked out and deemed OK by 9:15 p.m.
35.141202 -90.058015