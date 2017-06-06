× Adult, child in critical condition after crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult and a child are both in critical condition after a crash.

Police said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and involved two vehicles on I-40 at Austin Peay Highway. The Tennessee Department of Transportation camera shows what appear to be an 18-wheeler and a smaller car.

The adult was taken to Regional Medical Center, and the juvenile went to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Police did not give the age of either victim.

The lane is partially blocked on the eastbound side of I-40 near the scene. It’s expected to be cleared soon.