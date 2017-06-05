× Win Tickets to the Star Spangled Celebration at Shelby Farms Park!

Join Shelby Farms Park on July 1st from 12pm-10pm for a fun-filled day of music, food and fun, ending with a laser light spectacular at Hyde Lake! What was once an annual Memphis tradition will be returning to Shelby Farms Park, with added fun! There will be all kinds of entertainment, contests, food trucks, and a beer and wine garden. At 9pm will be a Grand Finale Laser light spectacular, featuring Memphis Wind Symphony! The Grand Finale includes the largest laser light show in Tennessee, set to “Sounds of Memphis,” featuring soloists Morgan Beckford, Eddie Smith, and Todd Payne.

Enter HERE for your chance to win tickets to this exciting event!

Tickets are on sale now! Get yours HERE today! All proceeds benefit Shelby Farms Park Conservancy.

ADMISSION (Pre-Sale through June 30)

Park Members: $8 per person | $27 per family of 4 ($8 per each additional family member)

Nonmembers: $10 per person | $30 per family of 4 ($10 per each additional family member)

ADMISSION (Day of Event)

Park Members: $10 per person | $36 per family of 4 ($10 per each additional family member)

Nonmembers: $12 per person | $40 per family of 4 ($12 per each additional family member)