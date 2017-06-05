× Veteran Memphis dentist Dr. Charles Pinkston passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Charles Pinkston, a noted Memphis dentist for more than six decades who practiced in the Orange Mound area, has died.

Pinkston was the son of the late 19th century Memphis physician Dr. Green Fort Pinkston.

The Pinkston family were prominent Cordova planters, who in 1963 were required to sell 188 acres of their land to the United States government for the Tennessee Valley Authority. A Shelby County historical marker was erected on the Pinkston farm last fall.

Dr. Charles Pinkston was 90 years old.