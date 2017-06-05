× Utility assistance screenings to begin Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Community Service Agency will be conducting screenings for those who wish to apply for the Energy Assistance or Energy Crisis programs.

Once a year, qualified households can get a one-time payment of $150 to $600 to help pay their utility bill.

That money will be given directly to Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

In order to qualify for either program, the household must fall within 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and have not received aid from the Community Services Agency since July 1, 2016.

For the Energy Assistance Program, the applicant must also have an active utility account.

The qualifications for the Energy Crisis Program are slightly different.

The household must have an active utility account, have received a cut-off notice and is one of the following:

Have a household member older than 60

Have a household member younger than 5

Have a household member who is handicap or disabled

The household has experienced an uncontrollable circumstance

The screenings will be held at the MLGW Downtown Community Office, 245 South Main Street Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8.

The Shelby County Community Services Agency will also be screening at their office at 3772 South Hickory Ridge Mall Suite 516.

Those hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday 3 to 7 p.m.

For more information click here.