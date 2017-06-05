× Surveillance video of Walmart aggravated robbery released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance video following an aggravated robbery at a local Walmart store.

The incident happened early Friday morning at the store located in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The video showed the suspect enter the building then get in line at the money center.

Several minutes later, he exited the line, pulled out a gun and went behind the counter.

The suspect then ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one inside Walmart was hurt.

If you can help identify this man, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.