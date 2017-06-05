× State police investigating after Arkansas prison guard stabbed by inmate

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas State Police say a state prison guard was stabbed by an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

Trooper Liz Chapman said in an email Sunday that state police are investigating after an inmate used a homemade weapon to stab the guard “an unknown amount of times” from behind on Friday.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said in an email that the officer was treated at a hospital for minor lacerations and released.

The names of the guard and the inmate and a suspected motive for the attack were not released.

The prison holds minimum to maximum security inmates and is located in Brickeys in eastern Arkansas, about 95 miles east of Little Rock.