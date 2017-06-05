× Sexual assault trial underway for Bill Cosby

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby made his way into a Pennsylvania courtroom Monday morning for the start of his criminal trial.

The 79-year-old arrived at court with Keshia Knight Pulliam by his side.

The actress played his youngest daughter on “The Cosby Show,” the long-running sitcom that turned Cosby into one of the country’s well-loved comedians.

Dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault, but the trial that started this morning pits him against just one: Andrea Constand.

Constand, a former basketball staffer at Temple University, said Cosby drugged and assaulted her after he invited her to his mansion in 2004.

“There are three points of evidence expected to come out at trial,” said Defense Attorney Bryan Coburn. “One is the testimony of the complainant and of course that’s dependent on how credible she is in the eyes of the jury. The next is the testimony of the corroborative witness and the third is Mr. Cosby’s deposition testimony.”

In previous court documents, Cosby has admitted to giving quaaludes to young women, but said the encounter with Constand was consensual.

Constand will take the stand this week to tell her story in public for the first time.

Cosby said he does not plan to testify.

Twelve jurors will decide Cosby’s fate. They include seven men and five women. Ten are white and two are black.