Several vehicles broken into at gated condo complex downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the individuals who jumped or crawled under a gate and burglarized several cars at The Edge Condominiums on Monroe Avenue early Monday morning. The vehicles were parked under carports in a gated parking lot.

The thieves broke out a window of each vehicle and then climbed inside. The owners said the thieves probably went through a window instead of opening a door to avoid setting off their car alarms.

"They got my check book, I’m making phone calls and now I have to put a stop on it," said David Edwards.

Edwards said this is the third time his SUV has been broken into at the complex.

Police were called to The Edge around 7 a.m. and were able to get prints off the vehicles.

Residents said the thieves adjusted the security cameras so they were facing down. However, they said the cameras weren't even working in the first place.

If you know anything about the break-ins, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.