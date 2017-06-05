× Ripley police officer charged with patronizing prostitutes while on duty

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A Ripley police officer is accused of having sex with prostitutes while on the job.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating Lt. Donald Bonds, 49, in late March after learning of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Agents learned he had paid to have sex on two occasions, in January and February. Both instances happened inside his police vehicle while he was on duty, according to the TBI.

Monday, a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Bonds on charges of official misconduct (four counts) and patronizing prostitution (two counts).

He was booked into jail but released on a $10,000 bond.

Bonds is currently suspended without pay, according to the TBI.