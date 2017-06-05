× Police: Suspect wanted in two-state crime spree arrested following standoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a car and barricaded himself inside a home over the weekend.

Authorities told WREG it all started when Dennis Compton stole a black Ford F-150 from Southaven, Mississippi a little more than a week ago.

Several hours later, the stolen vehicle was spotted in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Compton ended up evading police.

Three days later, officers said they observed Compton driving the stolen vehicle on Manson, but again he was able to get away after striking a police cruiser.

The suspect allegedly struck another police vehicle several hours later in the 200 block of Hondoras.

Police told WREG they finally caught a break Sunday when they received a tip Compton was at the Corning Village Apartments in the 1400 block of Briarcrest Lane.

When Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Compton reportedly refused to come out of the residence.

According to the SCSO, the suspect was on Facebook Live during the barricade and said he’d come out shooting if he got 1,000 hits.

Compton never followed through with those threats and no one was hurt during the standoff.

He was wanted by police in Southaven and Memphis for auto theft and aggravated assault.

Compton also had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

None of the officers who were reportedly hit by Compton were injured.