Overnight lane closures of I-55 in West Memphis announced

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Motorists traveling I-55 in West Memphis, Arkansas should prepare for an overnight lane closure, the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced Monday.

Starting Wednesday, June 7, crews will be alternately shutting down lanes heading northbound in order to install new weigh in motion hardware between the bridge and the Bridgeport Road exit.

The closure will start that night at 8 p.m. and continue until 8 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

If you are driving through that area you are urged to us extreme caution.