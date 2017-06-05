× Off-duty Detroit officer critically injured, suspect dead following shootout

DETROIT — An off-duty Detroit officer is in critical condition following a shootout with a suspected attempted armed robber.

According to CBS Detroit, the officer was approached by the man in the parking lot of a liquor store late Sunday evening.

“We see where a suspect is running to the officer with his arm extended, holding a weapon and at some point there is a gun battle between the off-duty officer and the suspect,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig told WDIV.

The 27-year-old officer was shot in the torso and foot.

The suspect died from his injuries.

Authorities said they are now searching for a second suspect who was caught on surveillance cameras taking both weapons from the scene.

Police said they believe the second person knew the suspect who was killed.

Neither the officer or the suspect has been identified.

According to the police chief, there have been roughly nine officers shot or killed since September.