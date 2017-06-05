Multiple deaths confirmed after shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO — Authorities are investigating what appears to be a workplace shooting in Orlando.

According to CBS News, the gunman and several other people were killed early Monday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Orlando Sentinel the situation has been contained.

That suspect has not been identified at this time.

The FBI is on the scene.

Right now, authorities are camped outside the Gerber Collision and Glass Compan, but someone with the company told CBS News the shooting did not happen at their business.

This is a breaking news story.