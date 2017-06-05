× MPD: Suspect stood over ex-girlfriend’s bed with gun before Sunday barricade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about what happened moments before a standoff in Frayser.

Police say the 20-year-old suspect, Dennis Compton, went to his ex-girlfriend’s place with a gun and threatened to kill her.

He was eventually taken into custody after barricading himself inside an apartment and is facing over a dozen charges.

“They told everybody we had to leave the premises because they didn’t want any innocent bystanders to get shot or anything like that,” said Sammy Pettis.

He says that’s what police told him last night on Briercrest Lane during the barricade situation.

Police say Compton went to his ex-girlfriend’s place around 9 a.m. The police report says she woke up to him standing over her with a handgun.

A struggle ensued and she told police he hit her while threatening to kill her if she left. But luckily, she was able to get out and neighbors called police.

“Gang unit went in there to execute a search warrant and had a warrant for his arrest,” said Earle Farrell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Compton was already wanted for intentionally running into two police cars and stealing trucks out of Southaven, among other crimes.

Police say he’s also connected to a near-nine hour standoff in October he got away from.

“He needs to be jail,” said Pettis. “They need to do something with him, get him away from over here.”

Authorities say Compton first refused to come out for police Sunday and even went on Facebook Live while in there.

“He said when he got a thousand hits on his Facebook page he was going to start shooting,” said Farrell.

But around 6:30 p.m., he surrendered peacefully.

“That was one of the questions: If he comes out, is he going to get hurt? and they told him, ‘No, if you don’t have a gun, put your hands up and walk out,’” said Farrell.

Police say they later found a gun under the stove and are thankful it didn’t end worse.

WREG also spoke with the ex-girlfriend who said he did hit her, but she’s not planning on pressing charges herself. However, police have over a dozen charges they’re planning to pursue and Compton’s in custody with a $150,000 bond.