MLGW: Electricity being restored to final customers left in the dark

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews are working Monday to restore power to the final customers left in the dark following severe storms Memorial Day weekend.

Monday morning, just over 2,000 customers remained without power.

That’s down from the 188,000 that was initially impacted by the storms.

MLGW had help from more than 100 utility companies from various states.

The utility company said they hope to have everyone’s electricity restored in the next few days.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency are scheduled to be out Monday to survey the damage.

They’re putting together a preliminary damage assessment that will be present to Governor Bill Haslam who will then decide whether or not to seek federal disaster assistance.

“They`re not going to give us a check tomorrow for the damage today, so we`re blessed that we have the resources to get our city back up and our county back up and going, but down the road we definitely need the money back.”

So far, MLGW said they have spent more than $12 million on storm recovery efforts.

That’s on top of the $21 million in damage to infrastructure across the county.

