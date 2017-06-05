× Man says nephew critically shot him over fight about money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man says his nephew shot him while they were arguing about money.

It happened in the 300 block of Scott Street. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told police he and his nephew were arguing about money the victim was owed when the nephew pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.

The suspect drove away in a dark Impala, and the victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.