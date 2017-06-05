Great-grandmother takes to social media to find wedding dress

AUSTRALIA — A 93-year-old great-grandmother in Australia turned to the internet to find her wedding dress.

Sylvia Martin chose four different options at a store in Canberra called Birdsnets, which in turned posted the options on its Facebook page.

Martin is marrying her 88-year-old friend, Frank Raymond, later this month.

Birdsnest said the two have known each other for decades.

Raymond has proposed multiple times, but not wanting to dishonor her late husband by taking another name, she always refused.

She just recently learned she could keep her name, so she said yes!

As for the dress, the shop said Martin chose an “elegant and sophisticated” lace dress that received more than 5,000 votes.