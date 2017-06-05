× Gov. Hutchinson files federal disaster declaration for Arkansas counties affected by spring storms, flooding

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson filed a formal disaster declaration to the Trump administration on Monday for many Arkansas counties, including some in our viewing area, our sister station KFSM reported.

The declaration asks for assistance for 31 counties that were damaged by extreme flooding and storms from April 26 through May 19, according to the document. The storms killed 10 people and caused more than $13 million in damage across the state.

Hutchinson released the following statement:

“With the completion of the thorough damage assessment by FEMA and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, I am now formally requesting that President Trump issue a federal disaster declaration for the the state of Arkansas as a result of the severe storms and flooding that devastated 31 counties and caused more than $13 million in damage. “I am hopeful that this request will result in some relief for those still reeling from the damage caused by the storms of the last two months.”

Hutchinson made the declaration for the following counties: Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Cross, Faulkner, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Montgomery, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Poinsett, Prairie, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White, Woodruff and Yell counties.

The declaration states that the storms were of such a magnitude that they exceeded state and local municipalities’ resources, and that supplementary federal aid is needed. The areas were declared state disaster areas in May.