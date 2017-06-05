× Bar owner in Mason raises money for murder victim’s family she never met

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s been just over a week since a 19-year-old was shot and killed while in a car in Fayette County. Andrew Terry was a young father and had plans to marry his high school sweetheart.

“It just came over me, like you need to do something, when I saw the picture of him and her daughter,” said Deborah Norfolk, who lives in Mason and owns Rejuvenated Bar & Grill.

Norfolk says she didn’t know Terry, but seeing his picture after he was murdered made her want to help out the family he left behind, especially his fiancée, Clarrell Champion.

“He just made me feel so good like words can’t even describe, I just knew we were meant to be, like I felt like that was the person I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with,” said Champion.

She says Terry was a generous soul who showed nothing but love to her and their 1-year-old.

“They were like best friends. They played and laughed together like all the time and she looked forward to seeing him every evening when he came home from work.”

Last month, Terry was shot and killed in a car. TBI agents say it happened on a Thursday night around 8:15 in the area of Highway 195 and Taylor Drive.

Two others were also shot but survived. No one’s been arrested.

“He was such a good person,” said Champion. “He had never did anything to anybody, so I don’t know.”

It’s an act of violence that’s weighed heavy on her heart and on a complete stranger’s.

Norfolk tracked down the family and asked if she could a benefit night for Terry at her club. They raised nearly $400.

“I haven’t had that many people coming on a Saturday since I’ve been open in a year and a half,” said Norfolk.

She says some people donated extra and wrote Champion’s fiancée notes — all which she brought to her on Monday.

“I’m so thankful for it,” said Champion.

Champion said up until now, she felt like no one cared.

“There are people that do care and you don’t have to know someone to help them,” said Norfolk.

Norfolk said a small gesture from one can mean the world to another and she plans on staying in touch with the victim’s family.

TBI agents said they don’t have any updates in the case at this point.