× All Shelby County transcripts to be audited

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has confirmed all Shelby County School transcripts are currently under review.

In an email from the state department, we were told the state has been in contact with the district for the last few months as they looked into allegations of grade tampering at Trezevant High School.

In response, both sides agreed to an audit of all transcripts in the district.

“Because of the extensive nature of the audit, there was a mutual decision to get an outside, independent auditor whose timeline will depend on the scope of the work required. The state and SCS will get the results from that auditor at the same time, and we will make our determinations on next steps at that point.”

The state said once the results are in, they will work with the district to make sure appropriate actions are taken to keep this from happening again.

WREG’s Zaneta Lowe is working to learn more on this breaking story.