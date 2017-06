× SCSO working barricade situation; suspect allegedly rammed police car

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A barricade situation is going on now in Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the Corning Village Apartments in the 1400 block of Briercrest Lane.

An SCSO spokesman said the suspect is wanted for ramming a police car and is refusing to come out of the building.

SCSO has not identified the suspect.

We’re working to learn more about this developing situation.