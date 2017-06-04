× Rooker makes SEC history

HATTIESBURG, Miss – Memphian and former ECS star and conference player of the year Brent Rooker, making SEC History on Sunday.

When Rooker hit an RBI double, part of a 4-run 3rd for Mississippi State in their elimination game against Illinois-Chicago, Rooker became the first player in SEC history to have 20 home runs, 30 doubles and 75 RBI’s…in the same season.

Rooker helping the Bulldogs keep their season alive by winning two elimination games…5-4 over U-I-C and 7-3 over South Alabama in the Hattiesburg regional.

Mississippi State still has to beat Southern Miss twice on Monday to advance to a Super Regional for the third time since 2013.