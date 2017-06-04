× Man dead after Westwood drive-by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning.

The Memphis Police Department said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Westmont Road. Memphis Fire made the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police said the victim was talking to a man on the street when a dark-colored vehicle drove by. Someone from inside of the vehicle began firing shots and struck the victim. The suspects then drove off, heading towards Norfleet Avenue.

Memphis police are still investigating.