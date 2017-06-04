Lights on for many, but some now dealing with major damage from the ‘Tom Lee Storm’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- MLGW workers say out of the remaining customers waiting to get power back, those involved in an outage that affects 75 or more customers should get their power back by midnight. They’re hoping Sunday’s rain won’t slow that progress down by too much.

Charlene Rorie says she'll never forget what's being called the Tom Lee Storm.

“It just sounded like a freight train running through the house," she said.

And over a week later, her house in Frayser looks like that too.

“It’ll take a new roof all over and it’ll take new ceilings in the house and it’s even rained in one interior wall, and it’s just a mess.”

She says a fallen tree demolished half her home.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.”

And the recent rain isn’t helping.

“You can stand in there and look up and see sky," she said. "It’s extremely dangerous to be in there, that part of the house.”

A few blocks away, it’s a similar sight at Teresa Baskerville’s. A tree crashed onto her carport, damaging the side of her house and truck.

“I’m like, 'Oh my god,' and I just started crying," said Baskerville.

She says a gas leak and no power put her family in a motel all week.

“Real, real hectic for me," she said. "Right now, I’m still not up to par, but I’m getting there.”

City administrators say they’ve been able to put more resources toward this storm recovery than Hurricane Elvis.

The city says it’s gotten over 500 reports of trees down in the streets and has nearly 80 crews out there trimming trees away from power lines.

MLGW workers say the final outages to be fixed are smaller ones that affect less people at a time. They’re also outages that have more obstacles, such as repairs in backyards where poles and wires are.

And even when lights are back on for everyone, there are those like Rorie who still have a long road ahead of them but are thankful it didn’t end worse.

“By the grace of God, we’re here today," said Rorie.

MLGW workers say another delay in fixing some of these outages is people don’t realize they need to replace their own weatherheads if damaged. They’re usually above the roofline or side of the house where your wiring connects to MLGW’s electric lines. The weatherhead is considered homeowner’s property and not maintained by MLGW.