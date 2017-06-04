Collierville 20-year-old killed while crossing Arkansas interstate

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police say a Collierville, Tennessee, man was killed when he was struck by a car while trying to cross Interstate 30 on foot.

A police report says 20-year-old Christopher Wayne Dufour died in the crash at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The report says Dufour was trying to cross the interstate when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The vehicle was then struck by another eastbound vehicle, but no other injuries are reported.

The report says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

Dufour was a student at the University of Alabama. His fraternity, Sigma Chi, described him as “one of the most genuine, honest, happy people anyone could ever meet.”