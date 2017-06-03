Storm cleanup continues one week later in Frayser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One week after 100 mile per hour winds whipped through the Memphis area, people in some of the hardest-hit areas of Shelby County are still cleaning up.

In Frayser there are still trees and tree branches on homes, yards and on the side of the streets.

Saturday, a hired crew on Slocum was cleaning up one of several properties in Frayser owned by the same person.

"We’ve been clearing the brush and just basically cleaning up the mess the storm left. This is the second one today, and we’ve got three more to do after this one," said Michael Young.

Just one street over on Daywood, crews were cutting up and removing a giant tree that crushed a house.

William Brown and other relatives were removing appliances and furniture from his family's home.

He says the house was insured but can't be saved.

"It’s going have to be torn down and put back up again," said Brown.

Brown's mother was in the house when the tree fell. Family members say she was in the only room where the roof didn't collapse and wasn't hurt.

Daywood is still without power, but an MLGW crew was nearby repairing lines.

Neighbors, though, told us they had no idea when the lights would be coming back on.

The Red Cross is still operating a shelter at the Orange Mound Community Center at 2572 Park.

If you need a ride, call (901) 324-8799.

Caseworkers are also assisting storm victims at the shelter and at the American Red Cross office at 1399 Madison Ave.