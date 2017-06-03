× How to get help paying your utility bill

Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced it will be having utility assistance screenings starting next week for people who need help paying their bill.

Shelby County Community Services Agency will screen applicants for two programs, either Energy Assistance or Energy Crisis.

Applicants must the 150 percent Federal Poverty Guidelines, have an active utility account and have not received benefits from the CSA in the past year. If approved, you could get up to $600.

The screenings will take place at the MLGW Downtown Community Office on 245 Main St. at the following times: