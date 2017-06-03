× Burton wins inaugural Memphis 125 in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Harrison Burton passed Todd Gilliland with 19 laps to go and motored to his third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win of the season Saturday at the Memphis 125, presented by AutoZone, at Memphis International Raceway.

Burton, the driver of the No. 12 DEX Imaging Toyota, led the final 19 circuits around the .075-mile tri-oval in Millington, Tenn., and was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd, who welcomed NASCAR back to the Mid-South after an eight-year absence.

It was a season sweep in the state of Tennessee for Burton, who won earlier this season at Bristol Motor Speedway. It came with his father, 21-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Jeff Burton, on hand.

“Sweeping Tennessee is pretty cool,” said the younger Burton, the K&N Pro Series East points leader. “It’s an awesome state with a lot of dedicated race fans.”

Chase Cabre ran second, his best finish of the season. He qualified 10th, but patiently drove his Toyota to the front.

“The track is really fun to race on,” Cabre said. “By yourself, this track can get frustrating because of how patient you have to be. But, it makes for a fun race. You can overdrive here by two feet and lose a lot of ground. I was glad to come out of here with such a good finish.”

Travis Miller finished third in another Toyota. He overcame an early spin-out as the result of a flat right rear tire to record the strong finish.

“We never gave up,” Miller said. “We had a car capable of winning. I was fortunate to be able to work my way back up there.”

Ronnie Bassett in a Chevrolet and Jay Beasley in a Toyota rounded out the top five.

The first half of the race was a battle between pole winner Chase Purdy and Gilliland. Purdy scored his first career pole for the event with a lap of 23.799 seconds (113.450 mph). However, both drivers were stymied by tire issues. Gilliland battled back to finish eighth and Purdy finished 13th.