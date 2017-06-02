× Young woman dead after accidental shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A young woman is dead following a shooting in Arlington overnight.

WREG was told the incident happened at a home in the 12000 block of South Fork Drive around midnight.

An 18-year-old who lived at the home had just received a .44 caliber handgun for graduation.

He was sitting in a chair near the the 19-year-old when it suddenly went off.

The bullet reportedly hit the woman around the waist.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and was undergoing surgery when she died.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was an accident.