Young woman dead after accidental shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A young woman is dead following a shooting in Arlington overnight.
WREG was told the incident happened at a home in the 12000 block of South Fork Drive around midnight.
An 18-year-old who lived at the home had just received a .44 caliber handgun for graduation.
He was sitting in a chair near the the 19-year-old when it suddenly went off.
The bullet reportedly hit the woman around the waist.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital and was undergoing surgery when she died.
Authorities said they believe the shooting was an accident.
35.296197 -89.661469