Trezevant student-athlete says allegations of grade changing are jeopardizing his future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Months after news of the grade-changing scandal broke, a Trezevant High School athlete speaks to News Channel 3 exclusively about how those allegations have jeopardized his future.

Former Trezevant principal Ronnie Mackin resigned Thursday and sent a letter to Shelby County Schools leaders telling them that grade-changing, among other allegations, was rampant at Trezevant High School.

Four years on the Trezevant High School football team and Tywon Johnson helped take his school to two state championships.

"It been going good 'til the last year."

It was in that last year the school suspended three staffers, including the head football coach, while they investigated their role in some alarming allegations — allegations that are keeping Johnson from his dream of going on to college and playing football.

"They said our grades had been changed since our, like, ninth-grade year, but they never showed it," he said.

Johnson's mother, Audra, says revised report cards school leaders showed her had two different grades on them.

"It was only handwritten things where they changed the report card and they wrote in the correct grades."

Sources at the time told us grades on the original report cards weren't matching averages on official transcripts. This week, the resignation letter from Mackin rehashes those same points.

"When they added up all his grades, they didn't — I don't know if they can't count or what, but the average was not right."

But Johnson's mom says the school never provided any proof of what her son's actual grades were, allegedly telling her his teachers didn't keep gradebooks.

We called Mackin at his home Friday hoping he could tell us how school leaders came up with the revised grades, but we never heard back.

"I don't feel like my grades were changed 'cause I'm not a dumb kid," Johnson said.

But with the cloud of suspicion hovering over his and his former teammates' grades, he says he has no college to go to when the fall semester rolls around.

His mother says he has his old principal to thank for that.

"Thanks for ruining my child's school year, his college. Thanks for ruining it."