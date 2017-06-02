× Theft of Yorkshire terrier puppies leads to police chase

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been arrested following a police chase that began with the theft of three Yorkshire terrier puppies.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the two men traveled from South Carolina to Lamar County, Georgia to meet with a dog breeder who had posted several puppies online for sale.

When the men arrived on the property, they men stole three of the puppies and attempted to travel back to South Carolina.

A Morgan County deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The men failed to stop and the pursuit was initiated on Interstate 20.

The chase ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver.

Both men were arrested and the three puppies were recovered uninjured.