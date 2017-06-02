Police investigating similar jewelry store thefts at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a recent Zales Jewelry robbery at the Oak Court Mall.

Employees said the young man entered the store in the 4400 block of Poplar Avenue Wednesday afternoon saying he wanted to buy something for his father.

He asked to see a ring and a pair of earrings worth $3,000.

After the employee took the jewelry out of the case, he asked to also see one of the watches on display.

The suspect grabbed the jewelry from her hand and fled as she was reaching for the watch.

On Tuesday, police posted security photos from another jewelry store robbery also inside the Oak Court Mall.

In that case, the suspect told a Kay’s Jewelry employee he wanted to buy a pair of earrings and a necklace for his mother.

When they removed the items from the case, the suspect grabbed them and took off running.

In all, the suspect got away with $4,000 worth of merchandise.

Despite the similarities, police have not said whether they are connected.

If you can help in either case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.