Orange Mound residents elated the power is back on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to the Memphis area following a powerful storm nearly a week ago. Residents in one Orange Mound neighborhood were pleased with the results early Friday morning.

“Oh praise God,” said Virginia Hulett.

Hulett was all smiles at the bus stop at the end of her street.

Her lights on Inez came on at around 1 a.m. She said for the first time in days she didn’t have to get dressed for work in the dark.

“I left the lights on, and when they came on they woke me up,” said Hulett.

We spotted MLGW crews just one street over on Haynes in the middle of the night working hard to restore power to the neighborhood.

Ralph Confer also lives on Inez and found out this morning he had electricity again.

“My neighbor was leaving to go to work and she told me it came on at one o’clock,” said Confer.

Confer had been staying at a friend’s home because his house was too hot.

He said he called MLGW at least a half dozen times to let them know his power was still out and even watched one utility crew come and go.

This morning he was elated his AC and refrigerator were working again.

"I've been trying to throw stuff out old food and start over," said Confer.

If your power is still out, call the MLGW outage hotline at 901-544-6500 OR 1-800-268-8648.