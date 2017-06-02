× MLGW crews work overnight to restore power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews worked well into the night restoring power to those still left in the dark.

Overnight, WREG spotted crews out in the 800 block of Haynes Street.

We were also told they were working on Coventry, Eastmoreland, Beacon, Oates and Getwell roads.

Thursday evening, MLGW reported 26,614 people were without power.

By Friday morning, that number had been reduced to 22,000.

Right now, crews said they are concentrating on the smaller outages.

MLGW is being assisted by more than 90 utility crews from various states.

Due to the scale of the damage, MLGW said some outages may be overlooked so they’re urging people to call the outage hotline.

“In many cases, especially in some of the large circuit outages, there`s going to be smaller embedded outages and the only way that we know that is if you call us and tell us. So if there is any doubt in your mind that we might not know about your outage, don`t hesitate to call the outage hotline.”

That number is (901) 544- 6500 or 1-800-268-8648.

An initial assessment suggests the recovery efforts to date have cost MLGW and the city of Memphis more than $18 million.

It’s unclear if individual assistance from FEMA will be provided.

MLGW said they hope to have everyone back up and running by sometime next week.

For the latest MLGW Outage Map, click here.

If you are in need of shelter transportation or any other needs call the American Red Cross at (901) 324-8799.

For food, call the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army.

You can also stop by the Zion Temple Church of God in Christ for a free meal. The church is located at 2935 Sam Cooper Boulevard.