Missing Arkansas man's dismembered body found

LEE COUNTY, Ark. — The dismembered body of a missing Arkansas man has been located.

Authorities said 36-year-old Jason Parker was found on Wednesday in the St. Francis National Forest after they received an anonymous tip as to his location.

“The body was found dismembered and decomposition had set in,” Lee County Sheriff Ocie Banks told the Times-Herald.

Parker was reported missing on May 17 and at the time they said they suspected foul play was involved.

Volunteers and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies searched for him, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said they have a suspect in custody, but he is being held on charges unrelated to the disappearance.

No charges have been filed in Parker’s death.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiner.