Human Services office open Saturday to serve SNAP recipients requesting replacement benefits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is extending its hours this weekend to better serve families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) impacted by power outages.

This Saturday, both offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During that time, they will only be helping those individuals requesting the benefits.

All others will be seen during regular business hours Monday through Friday.

In order to qualify for aid, you must be currently enrolled in the SNAP program and have been without power for 12 hours.

In order to receive the replacement benefits, you must request help in person at one of the department’s offices within ten days of experiencing food loss, the department said.

An affidavit must also be signed as part of the process.

Shelby County residents who would like to apply for SNAP benefits, should click here.

You may also apply in person at one of the offices below.

North Branch Office

3230 Jackson Avenue

Memphis, TN 38122

Welles Branch Office

3360 South Third Street

Memphis, TN 38109

If you are a resident who is not enrolled in the program, you are not eligible for replacement benefits.