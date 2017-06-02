× Fight reportedly leads to shooting at Whitehaven apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition following a reported fight at an apartment complex in Whitehaven.

Thursday evening police said they responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Dalebranch inside the Winbranch Apartments.

The victim was discovered in the breezeway with a gunshot wound to the chest and rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses on the scene and it appears the entire thing started following a fight between several children in the breezeway earlier in the day.

The first female witness police spoke to said she was in the process of breaking that fight up when an unknown woman approached her and began making threats.

A male witness on the scene told authorities he saw the shooting victim grab a woman holding a bat before everyone went their separate ways.

The first female witness told police after walking away, she went inside and told her boyfriend what happened.

He walked out the door and didn’t return.

Several minutes later the woman said she heard gunshots.

In the police report, authorities said the woman didn’t know where her boyfriend was but believed he could have been responsible for the shooting.

Officers also located the victim’s girlfriend at the apartment complex.

She also confirmed that there was a fight earlier in the day between kids out on the breezeway.

Several minutes later, the victim’s cousin reportedly ran into their apartment, saying their parents were fighting.

Both men left the apartment right before shots were fired.

So far, police have not released the victim or the suspect’s name.

No one is in custody.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.