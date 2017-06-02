Fiery crash outside Chattanooga claims the lives of two

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fiery crash outside Chattanooga claimed the lives of two people and closed part of Interstate 24.

The accident happened early Friday morning in Whiteside, WTVF reported.

Pictures posted to Twitter by the Tennessee Highway Patrol showed debris strewn across the westbound lanes as authorities tried to piece together what happened.

From the photos we know at least two vehicles — one of which was a semi truck — were involved.

The victim’s identities have not been released.

🚨THP is on scene of a double fatality crash @mm165 i24w. East bound is open but very slow. Please have patience as we investigate pic.twitter.com/u1RSGDr5gv — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) June 2, 2017

🚨THP/TDOT & recovery crews continue to work hard to get i24 open as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/URiQ6M6FE6 — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) June 2, 2017

Work continues on i24e clean up pic.twitter.com/qnWWVURw6f — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) June 2, 2017