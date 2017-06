× Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was hit by a vehicle Friday evening.

It happened at Kimball Avenue and Boyle Avenue.

Police said the girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition but has since improved to noncritical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene and wasn’t issued a citation, police said.

Police did not give the age of the child or provide further details on how she was hit.